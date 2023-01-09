“IPL ke liye just in time ready hoga” – Jasprit Bumrah roasted for missing ODI series against Sri Lanka

India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the pace spearhead needs more time to recover from injury.

For the uninitiated, Bumrah suffered a back injury during the T20I series against Australia in September last year. He missed the ICC T20 World Cup and the white-ball series in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The BCCI’s latest update on Bumrah reads:

“Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.”

Fans were angry as Bumrah’s international comeback was delayed for the third consecutive bilateral series. They roasted him for always being fit to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) but not for Team India.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Mayank @fab_mayank Bumrah declared unfit again? IPL ke liye just in time ready hoga. Bumrah declared unfit again? IPL ke liye just in time ready hoga.

VK45🇮🇳 @sportslovervk45



#INDvSL If Bumrah is not fully fit, then why BCCI added him in Squad If Bumrah is not fully fit, then why BCCI added him in Squad 😬#INDvSL

Navin Bhobhal @NBhobhal @WisdenIndia Bumrah is history now...I don't know why he is frequently injured after marriage 🤔🤔🤔🤔 @WisdenIndia Bumrah is history now...I don't know why he is frequently injured after marriage 🤔🤔🤔🤔

GAUTAM ANAND @anandgautam #srilankaseries #IPL2023 Would be interesting to see if Bumrah will be magically fit to play the IPL #JaspritBumrah Would be interesting to see if Bumrah will be magically fit to play the IPL #JaspritBumrah #srilankaseries #IPL2023

Mustafa @MustafaSays_ @SoftsignalSrini Bumrah should announce international retirement and focus on winning ipl @SoftsignalSrini Bumrah should announce international retirement and focus on winning ipl ❤️❤️

Praveen Atri @PraveenAtri4 As expected Jasprit Bumrah has withdrawan from Sri Lanka series.

Needs some more time to get ready for IPL and then long holidays after it’s conclusion. As expected Jasprit Bumrah has withdrawan from Sri Lanka series.Needs some more time to get ready for IPL and then long holidays after it’s conclusion.

🇮🇳 INDIAN 🇮🇳 @Kamleshapraj Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the ODI vs Sri Lanka as BCCI decided not to rush him. (Source - Cricbuzz) Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the ODI vs Sri Lanka as BCCI decided not to rush him. (Source - Cricbuzz) @bcci should have stopped bumrah last year for playing those last 7 dead rubber matches @IPL for Mumbai Indian twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… @bcci should have stopped bumrah last year for playing those last 7 dead rubber matches @IPL for Mumbai Indian twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Wasim Jaffer picks his playing XI for 1st ODI feat. Jasprit Bumrah

Former India player Wasim Jaffer has, meanwhile, named his India playing XI ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said that he wants Ishan Kishan to partner captain Rohit Sharma as the opener. He picked Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav to form a formidable middle order.

The veteran selected all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel as finishers. He also included specialist bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj in the lineup.

Interestingly, Jaffer also picked Jasprit Bumrah in the XI. In his absence, India might be tempted to play the in-form Umran Malik (seven wickets in three T20Is against Sri Lanka) or left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Press Trust of India @PTI_News India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback delayed after being ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback delayed after being ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds

Jaffer's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

It's worth mentioning that the Hardik Pandya-led India recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

