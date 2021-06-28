BCCI to wait on the decision to add two new franchises to the IPL 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of including two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of next year’s edition. A TOI report said the process is a work in progress and will require a thorough analysis of the market.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told IANS on Monday:

"We are looking to have two franchises in next year's IPL but we will have to see the market and also assess the situation prevailing in the country. We can't guarantee a timeline because there are a lot of things we have to consider."

Is Ahmedabad one of the prime contenders to have a franchise in the next edition of the IPL?

The report also added that there have been talks that Ahmedabad could host one of the franchises in the next edition IPL, however, a bidding process will have to be arranged before a final call is taken on adding a new team to the league.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended after 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

The decision to move the IPL to the UAE also was well received by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha. Taking to Twitter, Ojha wrote:

"Definition of using the situation to the best! Most Boards can plan well to allow their players to be part of the remaining IPL and have a better campaign for T20 World Cup. Planning done well! @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS."

The BCCI is planning a mega auction ahead of next year's IPL. Apart from three retentions and two right-to-match (RTM) card players, all of the players will be part of the bidding pool.

