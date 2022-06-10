"IPL is over"- Hardik Pandya sends a message to David Miller on his birthday ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa

Hardik Pandya has sent a special message to David Miller on his 33rd birthday today. The Indian all-rounder wished the South African on the occasion but also reminded him that the IPL was over.

Over the last two to three months, David Miller has played under Hardik Pandya's captaincy for the Gujarat Titans (GT). They won IPL 2022 together. Both players scored heaps of runs for the Ahmedabad-based franchise in their debut season.

The IPL season ended on May 29, and now Hardik Pandya and David Miller are each other's opponents in the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series.

The first T20I of the series took place last night in Delhi, where a special innings from Miller helped the Proteas pull off their highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket history.

Here's how Pandya cheekily wished Miller:

"Happy birthday my Millie. IPL is over now," Hardik wrote on his Instagram story.

Rassie van der Dussen played phenomenally well at the back end with some big overs: David Miller

Miller was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first T20I for his magnificent knock of 64 runs. However, South Africa would not have won the game if Rassie van der Dussen had not fired on all cylinders in the death overs.

Rassie smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 75*, supporting Miller to perfection.

At one stage, the 33-year-old was struggling on 29 off 30 balls, but he accelerated well and finished with a strike rate of 163.04. Here's what Miller said about Rassie van der Dussen's contribution at the post-match presentation last night:

"While chasing, you need two players to play a part and Rassie played phenomenally well at the back end with some big overs. It was a great chase at the end of it and we're chuffed with the result."

The second T20I of the series will take place this Sunday (June 12) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

