If Virat Kohli had advised something to an Indian captain, he might have had to accept under pressure: Virender Sehwag on RCB's new leadership group in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s new leadership under Faf du Plessis has been a welcome change for them. Virat Kohli respects du Plessis a lot and Sehwag feels this mutual respect is handy during crunch situations.

Although Kohli is always open to giving advice to the new captain, du Plessis has a strong enough personality to have the final say on what decision he wants to make. Head coach Sanjay Bangar has also worked with Kohli for Team India and Virender Sehwag feels that will certainly help RCB.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Find someone who stares at u the way faf is staring Virat Kohli. Find someone who stares at u the way faf is staring Virat Kohli. 😂 https://t.co/EYlAdVAYyz

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Kohli and his role in the leadership group:

"If an Indian player had been captain and if Virat Kohli had given him some advice, he might have had to accept it under pressure. So this is what has changed with du Plessis as captain. Sanjay Bangar has also worked with Kohli and he can have a conversation with him about that although he gives advice, the team wants to do something else."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli, Faf du plessis and Glenn Maxwell's celebration and reaction when RCB's reached playoffs of this IPL. Virat Kohli, Faf du plessis and Glenn Maxwell's celebration and reaction when RCB's reached playoffs of this IPL. https://t.co/w9fHUjPK3k

Parthiv Patel on why Dinesh Karthik has tasted success with RCB

Another former Indian player, Parthiv Patel, has given his opinion on why Dinesh Karthik has been one of the standout performers in the IPL 2022 season. The 36-year-old has been sensational as a finisher for RCB, earning a valuable comeback to the Indian team as well.

Patel feels the way Karthik practiced particularly for the role and the confidence that he gained from his first few performances is what has helped him have a psychological advantage over the bowler. On this, he stated:

"He (Karthik) wouldn't have scored so many runs had he taken the pressure of Ab de Villiers' absence. He has made statements before the tournament that he has practiced for the finishing role and once he got a good performance, he got that momentum. When you can hit a six over covers and fine leg, you can play with bowlers' mind."

If RCB are in a crunch situation in any of their playoff games, Karthik can be counted upon to take them over the line, just how AB de Villiers used to.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee