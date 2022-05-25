"It's like five fingers together forming a fist" - Aakash Chopra on why RCB have done well despite Virat Kohli's poor form in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the performances of some of the unsung heroes of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The likes of Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, and the experienced Dinesh Karthik have raised their hands in tough situations for RCB.

Virat Kohli did win the Man of the Match in the previous game. But the former RCB skipper struggled throughout the season in other games. However, Aakash Chopra feels that didn't affect the team's performance as others stepped up and delivered under pressure.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why RCB made it this far despite their big stars not being consistent. He said:

"People say that the performance of a certain player makes their team better or worse. Kohli scored just two half-centuries that too against the same team Gujarat Titans. But why have they done well? It's because the year-old feels others have stepped up and that's what makes them a good team. It's like five fingers together forming a fist."

Backing Virat Kohli, Rahul to score more than 80 runs: Aakash Chopra

While previewing games on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra often brings out his predictions. After watching the Qualifier 1 where the ball travelled all around the park, the 44-year-old feels both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be among the runs. He also made some other predictions and they are as follows:

"I have seen the pitch and I think it is good for batting. So I am backing Kohli and Rahul to score more than 80 runs. Maxwell and Hooda will also join them and will score more than 75 runs. I think Maxwell will pick up a wicket too as the pitch is a bit slow and the ball is gripping. It can be said that the one who wins the toss wins the game, but without looking at all that I back RCB to win the game."

Eden Gardens is the same venue where Kohli scored his last international hundred against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test. Aakash Chopra is hopeful that having good memories of that knock will help Virat Kohli get another big score. He added:

"Virat Kohli got some runs in the last game and also scored his last international century against Bangladesh in 2019 pink ball Test on the same ground. So I feel runs will come from his bat again this time."

RCB look a completely different side when their top three, especially Virat Kohli, are fit and firing.

