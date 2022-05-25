"Patidar statue needed in Chinnaswamy!" - Twitter showers praise as Rajat Patidar explodes against LSG in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajat Patidar brought up his A-game in arguably the biggest match of his career so far as his sensational 112*(54) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a mammoth total of 207/4 on the board in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a decent start, picking up the big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. But they had no answer for the absolute carnage that was on display by Patidar.

Fans hailed Rajat Patidar for finally living up to his potential and showing what kind of damage he is capable of inflicting on the opposition. Here are some of the reactions:

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi . Rajit Patidar has played take a bow

It's a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it'll be a close game.

Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar and nicely supported by @DineshKarthik It's a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it'll be a close game.

arfan @Im__Arfan Really love how youngsters Lomror, Shahab & Patidar shown match awareness & kicked in this season. Something rcb never had. Really love how youngsters Lomror, Shahab & Patidar shown match awareness & kicked in this season. Something rcb never had.

Rajat Patidar: 177.3

Sanju Samson: 166.4

Abhishek Sharma: 157.5

Rishabh Pant: 156.4

Shubman Gill: 154.4



Patidar has gone at a strike-rate of 140+ against pace on top of this



Best strike-rates vs spin in #IPL2022 Rajat Patidar: 177.3Sanju Samson: 166.4Abhishek Sharma: 157.5Rishabh Pant: 156.4Shubman Gill: 154.4Patidar has gone at a strike-rate of 140+ against pace on top of this

Century in IPL Playoffs:



Murali Vijay.

Virender Sehwag.

Wriddhiman Saha.

Shane Watson.

Rajat Patidar*. Century in IPL Playoffs:Murali Vijay.Virender Sehwag.Wriddhiman Saha.Shane Watson.Rajat Patidar*.

Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik set the tone for RCB at the death

Du Plessis has a fantastic record in the IPL Playoffs. So it was a huge blow when RCB lost their captain to a golden duck. But Patidar walked out to bat and straightaway imposed himself on the opposition.

Virat Kohli was happy to play second fiddle at the other end, while Patidar continued upping the ante, especially against the LSG spinners. Lucknow came back in the middle overs with wickets at regular intervals and it looked like they would restrict RCB to the 170-run mark at the most.

However, Patidar smashed 26 runs off Ravi Bishnoi's five balls, which helped him go into overdrive. Dinesh Karthik, too, began to go ballistic at the other end as RCB plundered a massive 84 runs in the last five overs.

LSG do have an explosive batting order, but the pressure of a knockout game could easily get to KL Rahul and his men. RCB, on the other hand, will know that a good start with the ball could very well set them up for a clinical win.

