"Patidar statue needed in Chinnaswamy!" - Twitter showers praise as Rajat Patidar explodes against LSG in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajat Patidar celebrates after scoring his maiden IPL century. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Rajat Patidar celebrates after scoring his maiden IPL century. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 25, 2022 10:51 PM IST
Rajat Patidar brought up his A-game in arguably the biggest match of his career so far as his sensational 112*(54) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a mammoth total of 207/4 on the board in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a decent start, picking up the big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. But they had no answer for the absolute carnage that was on display by Patidar.

Fans hailed Rajat Patidar for finally living up to his potential and showing what kind of damage he is capable of inflicting on the opposition. Here are some of the reactions:

Rajat Patidar, unbelievable knock!! You're a gem.
Rajat Patidar becomes the first RCB batsman to score a century in IPL Playoffs.
Rajit Patidar has played take a bow🙌🙌🙌.
Now Running: The Patidar Show.! 🍿👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Hundred for Rajat Patidar from 49 balls in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 - Take a bow, Patidar. https://t.co/aAZ35UR8fM
Round of applause for RAJAT PATIDAR! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #LSGvRCB #PlayOffs
Rajat Patidar playing one of the greatest IPL knock ever in a big pressure game.
Unbelievable Hundred Scored by Rajat Patidar. He scored 101* runs from 49 balls in the IPL Eliminator. https://t.co/zLL56CICrj
Rajat Patidar:Went unsold in IPL 2022 auction.Came in as a replacement midway for RCB.Played a gem of a knock for RCB in the Eliminator - 112* (54). https://t.co/nn4RWZgOfX
Came in as a replacement for Karnataka Batsman Luvnith Sisodia and is today giving RCB more than a chance to win this eliminator with his century. Take a bow Rajat Patidar you made all of us proud today. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2022 https://t.co/W4susn3obJ
VVS Laxman is impressed with Rajat Patidar while playing against spin. https://t.co/bBndchh5kh
Name me a better duo I’ll wait…Patidar & DK 😍😍😍😍So good @RCBTweets #IPL2022 #RCB #LSGvRCB
Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar and nicely supported by @DineshKarthik.It’s a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it’ll be a close game.Well played by @rcbtweets in the first half! #Eliminator https://t.co/NhkErPqv86
Rajat Patidar is supposed to be at the top of the retentions list next year @RCBTweets!
Really love how youngsters Lomror, Shahab & Patidar shown match awareness & kicked in this season. Something rcb never had.
The RCB dug out is up. EVERY ONE OF THEM. The fans cannot stop chanting RCB RCB. This has been special, very special, Rajat Patidar. What a player!#LSGvRCB
Can I tweet twice about this Rajat Patidar’s inning ? BRILLAINT!
Best strike-rates vs spin in #IPL2022Rajat Patidar: 177.3Sanju Samson: 166.4Abhishek Sharma: 157.5Rishabh Pant: 156.4Shubman Gill: 154.4Patidar has gone at a strike-rate of 140+ against pace on top of this 👏#LSGvsRCB
His name means silver, but this knock is pure gold 🙌🏼#Patidar #RCBVSLSG
E Saal Patidar Dummm De - Fastest century of this season .. and what an occasion for @RCBTweets #RCBVSLSG
Stuff of dreams, what a story for Rajat Patidar. This tournament keeps producing stories like this for someone out of the blue. Special innings
Rajat Patidar 🔥🔥🔥!! That’s it that’s the tweet !!! #RCB #IPL2022 @StarSportsKan @RCBTweets #rcbvslsg
Century in IPL Playoffs:Murali Vijay.Virender Sehwag.Wriddhiman Saha.Shane Watson.Rajat Patidar*.
Rajat Patidar, the streets will never forget. SPECIAL
A player who went unsold came in as a replacement. He brings his A-game in a knockout match where the top three did not fare so well. An innings of the highest quality. Take a bow, Rajat Patidar 🙇‍♀️#LSGvRCB
Patidar's statue needed in Chinnaswamy
RCB was no where around 180 after 10 overs and then, Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar took the total to 200+ ! What a terrific finish Boyss 🔥 https://t.co/L78QWGGRnb
Man of Masses #Patidar 🔥 https://t.co/hvfJo6gpsG
Virat Kohli and the whole RCB dugout reaction when Rajat Patidar reached his century. https://t.co/8dot5rsNwV
It's the Patidar Party at the Eden Gardens! Sensational innings! Coming up clutch in one of the biggest games of the season and to put up a display like that - take a bow! #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB
Rajat Patidar .. talk about producing when it really counts .. Incredible innings .. #RCB #IPL2022
I can't thank Patidar enough, the numbers of games he attacked & put us in a decent position after a slow start... Sisodia injury a blessing in disguise.
Knock of the season & arguably one of the greatest ever IPL knocks 👌 Sensational, Rajat Patidar. Gem of an innings under pressure.

Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik set the tone for RCB at the death

Du Plessis has a fantastic record in the IPL Playoffs. So it was a huge blow when RCB lost their captain to a golden duck. But Patidar walked out to bat and straightaway imposed himself on the opposition.

Virat Kohli was happy to play second fiddle at the other end, while Patidar continued upping the ante, especially against the LSG spinners. Lucknow came back in the middle overs with wickets at regular intervals and it looked like they would restrict RCB to the 170-run mark at the most.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Patidar smashed 26 runs off Ravi Bishnoi's five balls, which helped him go into overdrive. Dinesh Karthik, too, began to go ballistic at the other end as RCB plundered a massive 84 runs in the last five overs.

LSG do have an explosive batting order, but the pressure of a knockout game could easily get to KL Rahul and his men. RCB, on the other hand, will know that a good start with the ball could very well set them up for a clinical win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
