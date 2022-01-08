RCB and CSK among top-10 sports clubs with highest social media engagement in 2021

IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) feature among the top-10 sports clubs globally for the highest social media engagement for the year 2021.

RCB and CSK are the only cricket teams in a chart dominated by football clubs. While RCB are eighth on the list with 820 million engagements during the January 1-December 31 period, the Super Kings are ninth with 752 million engagements.

Manchester United were No 1 with 2.6 billion engagements, followed by FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea FC as the top five.

Social media engagement encapsulates a variety of actions that a follower could have with a social media handle. For instance, it could be a like, comment or retweet on a platform like Twitter.

In April, during the first phase of IPL 2021, the Bengaluru-based RCB was the team with the best engagement on social media for the month. The Virat Kohli-led side engaged 265 million times with fans. FC Barcelona were second with 244 million interactions. MS Dhoni-led CSK had 205 million social media engagements in April.

RCB and CSK also among top-10 popular sports teams on YouTube for 2021

RCB and CSK were also two of the most popular sports teams on YouTube in 2021 in terms of total interactions.

Bengaluru-based RCB was seventh on this list with 165 million interactions on the video-sharing platform, while the Super Kings were 10th with 141 million interactions.

On YouTube, FC Barcelona was the team that garnered the highest interactions - 353 million. Manchester United were second with 306 million interactions, followed by Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint Germain.

