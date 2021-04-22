IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over-rate against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined ₹12 lakh for his side's failure to complete their quota of 20 overs in the designated time against the Chennai Super Kings. KKR fell to their third defeat of the season, coming up short by 18 runs while chasing a mammoth 221 for victory on Wednesday.

As it is Eoin Morgan's first such offense in the IPL, he has been fined ₹12 lakh. A second offense will attract a penalty of ₹24 lakh, while a third one will bring a fine of ₹30 lakh along with a one-game ban.

On the batting front, Eoin Morgan once again failed to deliver, managing just seven off as many deliveries against CSK. The KKR skipper has so far scored 2,7,29 and 7 in IPL 2021.

Proud of the fighting spirit shown today...We take this energy and move forward.#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/bpdVL7zC5H — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 21, 2021

Late blitzkriegs from Andre Russell (54 off 22), Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) and Pat Cummins (66* off 34) gave KKR hope of scripting an improbable victory. However, CSK were always the favorites to emerge victorious after restricting the Knight Riders to 31-5 inside the first six overs.

Eoin Morgan reacts to his lean patch in IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan isn't too concerned over his lack of runs and feels it is only a matter of time before he gets going in IPL 2021.

"Everything is about the process and the way I am going about things at the moment is extremely positive. I have been here a long time now. Obviously been here on international duty for months pre-IPL and I have been practicing well and it's only a matter of time before something comes together," said Eoin Morgan in the post-match press conference after the defeat to CSK.

KKR, who are languishing in sixth spot in the IPL 2021 standings, will next be in action against the the Rajasthan Royals on 24th April.

Well played today! Can't wait to see you back in action 💜 https://t.co/3HlhxRs1xU — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2021