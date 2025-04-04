Is Akash Deep playing today’s LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match? 

Akash Deep has been named in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025 contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4. The 28-year-old pacer has replaced Manimaran Siddharth in the lineup. The change came after Siddharth returned wicketless in the previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who beat the Super Giants by eight wickets.
The Super Giants bought Akash Deep for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. He has played eight matches in the IPL so far, bagging seven wickets during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2022 to 2024. Overall, he has 49 scalps in 42 T20s at an economy rate of 7.71.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):
“Just one change for us. Akash Deep comes in for Siddharth.”
Akash Deep might come in handy for LSG owing to his experience of playing seven Tests for India.
MI opt to bowl against LSG in the IPL 2025 clash
Hardik Pandya-led MI won the toss and chose to bowl first against LSG in the IPL 2025 encounter. Justifying his decision, the all-rounder said (via Cricbuzz):
“We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase.”
Like LSG, MI made a solitary change as Rohit Sharma sustained a knee injury. All-rounder Raj Bawa has replaced him in the playing XI.
The two have managed a solitary win in their first three matches but they are coming on the back of contrasting performances in their last matches. LSG lost to PBKS by eight wickets in a one-sided game, while MI thrashed the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by the same margin.
It’s worth mentioning that the Mumbai-based franchise has managed just one win against LSG in six games, including five losses. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be searching for their first win in Lucknow.
