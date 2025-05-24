Is Axar Patel playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be without their regular skipper Axar Patel for their last IPL 2025 league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The all-rounder also missed DC's previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 since he was down with flu. In his absence, vice-captain Faf du Plessis led the team.

Ad

Speaking on the eve of the PBKS vs DC clash, Delhi Assistant coach Matthew Mott had commented that he was unsure of the all-rounder availability for the match. Asked about the same, he said:

“The honest answer is I don’t fully know. He’s not training today [Friday]. But, we’ll find out when we get back there today. Obviously, he wasn’t well the other day. He’s had a pretty rugged time with a few different little niggle and injuries. I’m sure he’s motivated to come out and play, but we’ll probably know a little bit more tonight when we go back and see the medical stuff."

Ad

Trending

Axar could have made a big difference to DC's fortunes in what was a must-win game against Mumbai. MI left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner starred with 3-22, making life extremely difficult for Delhi's batters. Axar also bowls in a similar mode to Santner and hence could have proved highly effective on the helpful surface.

Ad

Batting first in match number 63 of IPL 2025, MI found themselves in trouble at 123-5. However, Suryakumar Yadav (73* off 43) and Naman Dhir (24* off 8) featured in a sizzling stand as Mumbai hammered 48 runs in the last two overs to post a completive 180-5. In the chase, Delhi's struggling batting line-up never quite got going and they were bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs.

Faf du Plessis admitted DC missed Axar against MI

Speaking after the loss against Mumbai, which knocked Delhi out of the playoffs race, stand-in skipper Du Plessis admitted that Axar could have been a handful on the Wankhede surface. While reflecting on the defeat, he commented:

Ad

“Yeah, I think especially [missed] Axar on a wicket like that. If you look at the way that Mitch Santner bowled, they’re very similar bowlers. To bowl four overs, I think [Santner] only went for ten runs. Axar is that kind of class bowler, international, proven left-arm spinner that on a wicket like that, he would love to bowl in it."

Ad

In 11 innings in IPL 2025, Axar claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 8.47. His performance was hampered by a finger injury in the first half of the tournament. The left-hander also chipped in with the bat, scoring 263 runs at a strike rate of 157.48, with a best of 43.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More