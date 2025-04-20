Is Ayush Mhatre playing today's MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

17-year-old Ayush Mhatre is making his debut, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni confirming the playing XI at the toss ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The Mumbai batter, who has been brought as a replacement for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK’s regular skipper), has replaced Rahul Tripathi in the lineup. He was picked for his base price of INR 30 lakh last week.

At the toss, Dhoni said (via Cricbuzz):

“We have one change - Ayush comes in for Tripathi.”

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayush Mhatre has played seven List A games and nine first-class matches, amassing 458 and 504 runs, respectively. He has two tons and a fifty each in the two formats.

Earlier this year, Mhatre smashed 148 against Saurashtra while representing Mumbai in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy in January 2025. Apart from batting, he’s also a part-time off-spinner with seven scalps in as many List-A games.

MI elect to bowl against CSK in IPL 2025

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against CSK in the IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket.”

Mumbai fielded an unchanged side after back-to-back wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They will look to register a hat-trick of victories and avenge their four-wicket loss to the Super Kings earlier this season. With three wins in seven games, they are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table.

On the other hand, CSK are 10th with just two wins in seven games. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets to return to winning ways in their last outing. They are yet to lose against arch-rivals Mumbai in their last five meetings.

Follow the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

