Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing today’s CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to play his first match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025. He was added to the playing XI for the side's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

RCB roped in Bhuvneshwar for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The right-arm pacer has a stunning record in the tournament. He has picked up 181 wickets in 176 IPL innings, the most by an Indian pacer.

The 35-year-old was not part of the RCB lineup for their opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to a minor injury. Much to the delight of RCB fans, the seamer has recovered and will be seen in action for Bengaluru against Chennai.

Bengaluru are currently placed at the top of the points table with two points and a net run rate of 2.137. They beat defending champions KKR by seven wickets in the inaugural match of the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced Rasikh Dar Salam in the playing XI for IPL 2025 match against CSK

RCB made just one change to their playing XI, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in place of Rasikh Dar Salam. CSK won the toss and chose to field first in the contest.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar stated that he would have also liked to bowl first. Speaking about the match and the playing XI, he said at the toss:

"We had decided to bowl first but it won't make too much of a difference. Surface looks hard and we will look to put pressure on them. Boys did really well in the previous game. Of course the bowling unit how they chipped in after 13th over was amazing to see. Opening partnership, the way they are showing the intent, it's great to see. It's one of the best games in the league because the way the fans support it. One change, Bhuvi comes in place for Rasikh."

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal.

Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, and Manoj Bhandage.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, and Shaik Rasheed.

