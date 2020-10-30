'Is this coming from the first cricketer to do face surgery to look young': Marlon Samuels blasts Shane Warne

The social media war between Marlon Samuels and Shane Warne continues, as the West Indies all-rounder has lashed out at the Australian veteran for his remarks.

Shane Warne had stated that Marlon Samuels was an ordinary cricketer who was not liked by his ex-teammates.

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

The 2-time ICC T20 World Cup winner took a jibe at the Warne's face surgery and wrote on Instagram:

"Haha I need help is this coming from the first cricketer to do a face surgery to look young."

Marlon Samuels further added two lines from an imaginary conversation between the surgeon and Shane Warne.

"Doc, can I use the skin from my belly doc no warny mate we must use the skin from you’re a** batty face boy calm down."

Marlon Samuels also shared a clip from a match between West Indies and Australia, where he had dominated the Aussie spin wizard.

How did the feud between Marlon Samuels and Shane Warne reignite?

The differences between Marlon Samuels and Shane Warne had come into the spotlight during a Big Bash League match of 2013. The two international players had an ugly fight in that match. However, had not spoken about each other for quite some time, until Ben Stokes mentioned Samuels in his recent interview.

The English all-rounder said that he would not advise quarantine for even his worst enemy. Stokes' brother jokingly asked him if he would do that to Marlon Samuels, to which the Rajasthan Royals star responded in a negative.

This interview hurt the Caribbean player as he took to social media to criticize Ben Stokes. Subsequently, Shane Warne issued a statement on the spat between these two players, and the old rivalry between the two international stars reignited.