Is Faf du Plessis playing today's DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Faf du Plessis has been included in Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 27. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the DC vs RCB contest.

Faf last played for the Capitals against RCB on April 10, where he was dismissed for 2. He sustained a groin injury while fielding during the same game. In three appearances, he has garnered 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.76, with a top knock of 50.

The South African replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been struggling to get going in the tournament. However, the Australian finds himself on the list of impact substitutes.

After being invited to bat first, DC skipper Axar Patel said during the toss:

"That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They (LSG) had two foreign batters at the top so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling so I continued with it. Faf is back and the Impact player we will decide according to the situation."

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wK), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Faf Du Plessis’ DC can top the IPL 2025 points table with a win over RCB

Ahead of this game, DC and RCB have 12 points each, and are second and third (before MI's victory against LSG), respectively in the IPL 2025 points table.

Both sides have a chance of becoming the first team to secure seven victories and top the standings. The win could also help them to stake a strong claim for the top two spots, which can provide them two chances in the playoffs to reach the final.

It will be interesting to see whether Faf du Plessis can fire against RCB, a side who he led in the last three seasons.

