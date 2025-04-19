Is Faf du Plessis playing today's GT vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Faf du Plessis continues to be absent from the playing XI due to injury. He is not fit enough to be named in the side to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

The South African international had missed DC's win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk due to injury, but returned to action in the clash against his former franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10.

However, he sustained another injury while fielding in the first innings, forcing him to miss DC's recent home matches against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In his absence, DC have deployed Abishek Porel at the top of the order while Karun Nair has come into the batting order at No.3.

Following the recent thrilling super over win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Axar Patel had remarked that the physios had suggested a three-game break for du Plessis to recover.

"I had been told that he wouldn't be able to play three matches - that's the time he needs to recover - and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going," Axar Patel said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Axar Patel did not mention du Plessis returning to the team during the toss, with the solitary change coming in the form of Jake Fraser-McGurk's omission. DC are only playing with two overseas players in their combination for the afternoon fixture, and have the option to bring in Dushmanta Chameera as an impact sub when they bowl in the second innings.

"The roles are clear for all the players and they're coming in with a clear mindset. Success and failure are both a part of the process and we remain unfazed. Jake Fraser-McGurk misses out so Abishek Porel is in the starting XI instead of being an impact player. We will see later as to whom we can use in that position," Axar Patel said at the toss after GT skipper Shubman Gill chose to bowl first.

DC have the opportunity to strengthen their position at the top with a potential win against GT. They could go two points clear, gaining some breathing room at the top after PBKS also reached the double-figure mark following a win over RCB.

Faf du Plessis had a decent start to his DC stint before the injury

The veteran batter hit a quick-fire 29-run cameo during the win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on his debut for the franchise. He followed it up with a fifty against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vizag. Returning to the Chinnaswamy, he could not make an impact after scoring just two runs off seven deliveries.

Faf du Plessis' absence could be a blessing in disguise, as he had a dismal record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In four matches at the colossal venue, he has only scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 120.

