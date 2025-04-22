Is Faf du Plessis playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) continue to remain without the services of senior batter Faf du Plessis for match number 40 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. The 40-year-old has not played any match in IPL 2025 since April 10 when he picked up an injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

After DC's Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16, skipper Axar Patel had admitted that he was not too sure about du Plessis' fitness. He was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"I had been told that he wouldn't be able to play three matches - that's the time he needs to recover - and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Du Plessis, however, did not feature in the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which Delhi went on to lose by seven wickets. In his absence, DC dropped the struggling Jake Fraser-McGurk and brought Abishek Porel into the starting XI.

In the build-up to the LSG vs DC clash, all-rounder Vipraj Nigam also could not give a proper update on Du Plessis. Asked about the batter's fitness, he replied:

Ad

"He is recovering well but the final call will be taken by the management."

Delhi have made one change for the game against Lucknow. Mohit Sharma is out and Dushmantha Chameera comes in.

Faf du Plessis is 13th on the list of IPL's leading run-getters

Du Plessis is among the most successful overseas batters in the history of the IPL. Having made his debut in the T20 league back in the 2012 edition, the former South African captain has featured in 148 matches and has scored 4,652 runs at an average of 35.78 and a strike rate of 136.66, with 38 fifties and a best of 96. Overall, he is 13th on the list of IPL's leading run-getters.

Among overseas batters, only David Warner (6,565), AB de Villiers (5,162) and Chrs Gayle (4,965) have scored more runs than the veteran South African batter. Of Du Plessis' 4,652 runs, 2,932 have come for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 100 matches, averaging 34.90 at a strike rate of 132.07. In the ongoing edition, the 40-year-old has scored 81 runs in three innings, with a best of 50.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More