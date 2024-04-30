Is Gerald Coetzee playing today's MI vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Gerald Coetzee has returned to the playing XI for today's IPL 2024 match. He missed MI's previous against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last Saturday due to a stomach bug. Luke Wood replaced him in the side but failed to impress anyone with his performance. The English left-arm pacer delivered a very expensive spell of 4-0-68-1.

With Coetzee back in the fray for tonight's game, Wood made way for him in the playing XI. Mumbai Indians are squaring off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in the 48th IPL 2024 match today.

In his debut IPL season, Gerald Coetzee has picked up 12 wickets in eight games and is currently the second-best wicket-taker for MI behind Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking about the changes to their playing XI at the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya said:

"We have made one change. Coetzee comes in for Wood."

"We know that all the game from here on is a do-or-die game" - MI captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the latest IPL match. Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya was not much fussed about batting first. He said:

"It's fine, we were looking to bowl first as well. The things we can focus is that to make sure the basics are covered. Boys are up for it and we know that all the game from here on is a do-or-die game but we have to take it game by game. We have had to make certain changes due to the injuries but we make sure the crucial players are secured but we have faith in all our players who are selected in the XI."

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Subs: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, and Dewald Brevis.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C)(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Mayank Yadav.

Impact Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, and Prerak Mankad.

