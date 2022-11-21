Create

"Is this the same Jagadeesan that CSK released??" - Fans erupt as N Jagadeesan goes past Rohit Sharma; breaks multiple records

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 21, 2022 01:42 PM IST
N jagadeesan
N jagadeesan's consistency shocked the fans and made them take notice. (P.C.:Twitter)

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan has played the innings of his life as his incredible 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw him break multiple records.

Jagadeesan went past Rohit Sharma's 264 and Alistair Brown's 268 to hold the record for the highest individual score in the history of List A cricket. This was his fifth consecutive hundred in List A cricket, which is also another record.

The 26-year-old smashed a staggering 25 fours and 15 sixes against the miserable bowlers from Arunachal Pradesh, who simply had no answers. Fans on Twitter hailed N Jagadeesan for his incredible knock and were shocked to see his unreal consistency.

Here are some of the reactions:

N Jagadeesan has now absolutely obliterated the highest list a individual score record.
Phew! Unbelievable! What have you been having for breakfast Jagadeesan? And now I feel gutted that I didn't go for the game. Was contemplating the same last week 😭 #VijayHazareTrophy2022
Is this the same Jagadeesan that CSK released?? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
🎶 Jagdeesan Jagdeesan...What are they feeding you??!!! 🎶What is #TamilNadu feeding its openers these days?? 5 tons in 6 matches from @Jagadeesan_200 and 2 tons, 3 50s (playing on 98) from #SaiSudarshan!! #VijayHazareTrophy2022 @TNCACricket https://t.co/HGebSerBeL
#VijayHazareTrophy2022 #IPLAuctionN Jagadeesan right now https://t.co/6TISZV73tO
5th consecutive century for N Jagadeesan in the #VijayHazare 👀Man's in some maaaad form
Tamil Nadu lose their first wicket at 416 👀👀👀👀Yes that's right, an opening stand of 416 between Sai Sudarshan (154) and Jagadeesan.Absolute killer innings.#jagadeesan
Narayan Jagadeesan is batting like a man possessed. 5 tons on the trot? Ridiculous! #VijayHazareTrophy
Fantabulous feat to score five centuries in a row. 👏👏 Top class @Jagadeesan_200 #VijayHazareTrophy
N Jagadeesan is not trending on Twitter? WHY?
Super proud of this duo. Sai Sudarshan and @Jagadeesan_200. Absolutely smashing records,jaggi in particular hitting 5 hundreds on the trot. Onwards and upwards! #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #TNCricket
N Jagadeesan. Two men’s List A world records.Most consecutive hundreds (5)Highest individual score (277)
#Jagadeesan (277) misses out on triple hundred. Gets a big ovation from teammates after world record List A score. @sportstarweb #VijayHazareTrophy2022 https://t.co/s8CKYgUXsc
For 20 years I have been looking at Ali Brown's 268 at the top of the list and saying "some day, some day".Shikhar Dhawan made 248 and Rohit Sharma 264, but 268 stayed.Then came N Jagadeesan.
Narayan Jagadeesan in Vijay Hazare 2022:Innings - 6Runs - 799 Average - 159Hundreds - 5He bossed the domestic season in 50 over format - Take a bow, Jaggi. https://t.co/tRc7w71myF

A number of IPL franchises might be eyeing N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan has played just seven games in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has just 73 runs to his name. However, he hardly got a consistent run of games and also batted out of position.

With the four-time IPL champions having released him, one can expect a pretty intriguing bidding war between several IPL franchises for Jagadeesan's services. There are a number of teams who need an Indian opener and his wicketkeeping will be an added bonus.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders look like the front-runners for a vacancy at the top of the order. Defending champions Gujarat Titans could also ponder the idea of Jagadeesan opening with Shubman Gill.

Indian wicketkeepers have been hard to find and Jagadeesan, with his superb form, might have put himself right at the top of the pecking order. He has an incredible 799 runs in just six games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a mind-boggling average of 159.

It will be interesting to see which franchise takes a punt and whether Jagadeesan makes full use of the opportunity.

