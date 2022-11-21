"Is this the same Jagadeesan that CSK released??" - Fans erupt as N Jagadeesan goes past Rohit Sharma; breaks multiple records

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan has played the innings of his life as his incredible 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw him break multiple records.
Jagadeesan went past Rohit Sharma's 264 and Alistair Brown's 268 to hold the record for the highest individual score in the history of List A cricket. This was his fifth consecutive hundred in List A cricket, which is also another record.
The 26-year-old smashed a staggering 25 fours and 15 sixes against the miserable bowlers from Arunachal Pradesh, who simply had no answers. Fans on Twitter hailed N Jagadeesan for his incredible knock and were shocked to see his unreal consistency.
Here are some of the reactions:
A number of IPL franchises might be eyeing N Jagadeesan
N Jagadeesan has played just seven games in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has just 73 runs to his name. However, he hardly got a consistent run of games and also batted out of position.
With the four-time IPL champions having released him, one can expect a pretty intriguing bidding war between several IPL franchises for Jagadeesan's services. There are a number of teams who need an Indian opener and his wicketkeeping will be an added bonus.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders look like the front-runners for a vacancy at the top of the order. Defending champions Gujarat Titans could also ponder the idea of Jagadeesan opening with Shubman Gill.
Indian wicketkeepers have been hard to find and Jagadeesan, with his superb form, might have put himself right at the top of the pecking order. He has an incredible 799 runs in just six games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a mind-boggling average of 159.
It will be interesting to see which franchise takes a punt and whether Jagadeesan makes full use of the opportunity.