Is Jake Fraser-McGurk playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was omitted from the Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. He was, however, included in the Impact Subs list along with Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, and Tripurana Vijay.
It was the second consecutive match in IPL 2025 where Fraser-McGurk was not included in the playing XI for DC. He missed the franchise's previous match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with the Axar Patel-led side opting to open with Karun Nair and Abishek Porel.
Fraser-McGurk has had a difficult run with the bat in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old has made 55 runs in six matches in IPL 2025, with a best score of 38 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He was dismissed for two ducks in two of those matches against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has underlined that the Australian would find it hard to survive IPL 2025, if he did not score consistently.
"Just like (Phil) Salt returned to form, Jake Fraser-McGurk might too, but it will be worth watching, or else the ultimate explosive batter of 2024 won't be able to survive the entire season in 2025 if he doesn't score runs consistently. So Jake Fraser-McGurk's form and KL Rahul's number will be in focus," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Dushmantha Chameera included in DC playing XI as they look to get back to winning ways
DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field first in their IPL 2025 match against LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. The Sri Lankan pacer replaced Mohit Sharma in the playing XI.
LSG did not make any changes to the team that clinched a narrow two-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Speedster Mayank Yadav was included in the Impact Subs list for the Rishabh Pant-led side.
