Is Kane Williamson playing today's RR vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson has been dropped from the playing XI for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Williamson came in place of David Miller for the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) following the South African's injury. The New Zealand batter, playing only his second-ever match for GT, scored 26 runs off 22 deliveries before being dismissed by Harpreet Brar.

He retained his place in the subsequent away contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but struggled during the run chase. He scored only one run off five balls before being dismissed courtesy of a brilliant return catch by Ravi Bishnoi.

Injuries and poor form have forced GT to make changes to their playing XI. With Wriddhiman Saha still dealing with a niggle, Shubman Gill's headache regarding the selection continues.

"We will bowl first. In case the rain comes around in the future, we may be in with a good shot. It is not easy when your main players are injured. Matthew Wade comes in for Kane Williamson," Shubman Gill said during the toss.

The toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was delayed by 25 minutes due to a slight drizzle at the venue. Despite the delay, umpires have decided not to reduce any overs.

Kane Williamson's replacement Matthew Wade last played in the 2022 IPL Final

Matthew Wade had missed the start of the 2024 season as he was involved with Tasmania for the Sheffield Shield final. The veteran wicketkeeper, who made 10 appearances for GT in their title-winning season in 2022, did not make it to the playing XI for the entire 2023 season.

With Saha out injured and B Sharath still inexperienced and failing to impress on his debut, Gujarat will be relying on Wade's experience with both the bat as well as the gloves.

With the overseas change being Wade coming in for Williamson, GT have also decided to drop Sharath and bring in Abhinav Manohar.

The unbeaten RR have also made a change to their winning combination with Kuldeep Sen coming into the bowling attack as Nandre Burger is absent from the list of substitutes.