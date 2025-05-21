Is KL Rahul playing today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?

KL Rahul finds himself as one of the impact substitutes for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their must-win IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 21. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is serving as host to the contest, with a playoffs spot up for grabs.
According to Times of India journalist Gaurav Gupta, Rahul sustained a blow to his right knee off a delivery from pacer Mukesh Kumar during a training session ahead of the game. He reportedly left the nets midway, and speculations were rife that he wouldn't be fully fit for the game.
Meanwhile, DC are being captained by Faf du Plessis in this game. The team's regular skipper, Axar Patel, has been ill over the last two days and is not available.
DC Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L.
KL Rahul created multiple records in his last IPL 2025 appearance
In their last outing, Delhi Capitals faced Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi. Playing as an opener, KL Rahul smashed 112* off 65 balls to help DC post a strong total of 199.
With this impressive knock, he became the fastest Indian (224 innings) to reach the milestone of 8,000 T20 runs. Rahul also became the first batter to score centuries for three IPL teams (Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Capitals).
However, his knock couldn't help the Capitals to the win as the Titans sealed the chase comfortably. KL Rahul has been the top scorer for his side so far with 493 runs.
