Is Liam Livingstone playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone will feature in today's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27.
Liam Livingstone comes back into the side in place of Tim David. Their star finisher sustained a hamstring injury in their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Livingstone is also a power hitter and is expected to make up for David's absence. However, he has not been in the best of form this season and was also dropped from the side after a few matches.
RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(C/WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.
Liam Livingstone will have a massive role to play against LSG
Liam Livingstone has played just seven matches so far this season, scoring only 87 runs from six innings at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 127.94, with just one half-century. The numbers are poor for someone of his calibre.
However, he has another opportunity to make up for a poor season in an important game. In the absence of Tim David, Livingstone will have a crucial role to play in the backend with the bat.
Moreover, his off-spin will also be vital as he can chip in with a few important overs against a power-packed LSG batting line-up. Batters like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran would prefer pace on the ball, and the Englishman can come in handy with his off-spin.
A win in this game will take RCB to 19 points and seal their spot in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of making it to the final as they eye their maiden IPL title.
