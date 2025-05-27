Is Liam Livingstone playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone will feature in today's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27.

Ad

Liam Livingstone comes back into the side in place of Tim David. Their star finisher sustained a hamstring injury in their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Livingstone is also a power hitter and is expected to make up for David's absence. However, he has not been in the best of form this season and was also dropped from the side after a few matches.

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(C/WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

Ad

Trending

Liam Livingstone will have a massive role to play against LSG

Liam Livingstone has played just seven matches so far this season, scoring only 87 runs from six innings at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 127.94, with just one half-century. The numbers are poor for someone of his calibre.

However, he has another opportunity to make up for a poor season in an important game. In the absence of Tim David, Livingstone will have a crucial role to play in the backend with the bat.

Ad

Moreover, his off-spin will also be vital as he can chip in with a few important overs against a power-packed LSG batting line-up. Batters like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran would prefer pace on the ball, and the Englishman can come in handy with his off-spin.

A win in this game will take RCB to 19 points and seal their spot in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of making it to the final as they eye their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More