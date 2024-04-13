Is Liam Livingstone playing today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?

English international Liam Livingstone has returned to Punjab Kings (PBKS)'s playing 11 for their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday (April 13).

He strained his hamstring while fielding against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on March 30. He looked in visible discomfort while batting, scoring 28 (17) in a tight chase that went in vain. After the match PBKS coach Sanjay Bangar said that his injury had a negative impact on the team.

“We couldn’t really force the issue because Livingstone’s injury also hampered our plans a little bit, because he bats a bit higher up in the order,” Bangar said.

Livingstone missed the next couple of games against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad.

PBKS won the first and lost the second but saw the emergence of two good big-hitters in the batting line-up in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Now, PBKS are placed eighth in the table and desperately need a win.

Who has Liam Livingstone replaced in PBKS' playing 11?

Livingstone has taken Sikandar Raza's place in PBKS' 11. The Zimbabwe all-rounder couldn't make a mark in the two games, scoring 28 and 15.

The franchise also has been forced to make another big change, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan sitting out for youngster Atharva Taide due to an injury. All-rounder Sam Curran is leading the team in his absence.

Punjab Kings (Playing 11): Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS would hope that the break would have helped Livingstone shrug off his poor form. He has struggled for runs in the past 12 months and in the three matches before his injury had scores of 38*, 17 and 28 to his name.

