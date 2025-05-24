Is Marcus Stoinis playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI in Match 66 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 24. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is hosting the exciting PBKS vs DC contest.

After the tournament was suspended for a week, Stoinis headed back to Australia. However, the Australian trio of Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie returned to India on Tuesday (May 20). Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson, who replaced injured Glenn Maxwell, also joined the team on the same day.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Stoinis and Inglis had made a comeback to the side. Here's what he said during the toss:

"It's definitely happy faces around right from the team owners and management with the Q coming in. Personally, I am not satisfied yet. Everyone has chipped in at the right time, which gives us confidence. Job is half done, important we stay in the present and seize every opportunity we get. Inglis and Stoinis come back in."

PBKS Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

How has Marcus Stoinis played in IPL 2025?

Marcus Stoinis has featured in eight games in IPL 2025. In these games, he has garnered 82 runs at a strike rate of 167.34. Meanwhile, he has returned wicketless with the ball at an economy of 12.

Stoinis' best knock of 34* off 11 balls this season came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad last month. Notably, he smashed four consecutive sixes against Mohammad Shami in the last over.

The Australian's cameo helped PBKS to post a mammoth 245-run total. However, Abhishek Sharma's sensational 141-run knock helped the Sunrisers seal the chase easily.

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More