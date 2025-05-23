Is Mayank Agarwal playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match? 

Mayank Agarwal replaced Devdutt Padikkal in RCB
Mayank Agarwal replaced Devdutt Padikkal in RCB's playing XI. (Pics: Instagram/mayankagarawal).

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal was named in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23. The match is being played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday, May 23.

This is Agarwal's maiden appearance of the season. The 34-year-old remained unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, RCB roped him in as the replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal earlier this month.

This is the talented batter's second stint with the franchise. He represented RCB from 2011 to 2013, where he amassed 492 runs across 35 outings. The Bengaluru lad will look to make the most of the opportunity.

RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. With 17 points from 12 games, they are currently placed second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first in their clash with Hyderabad. Here are the two playing XIs for the encounter:

"Mayank was an obvious choice for us" - RCB's director of cricket on signing Mayank Agarwal as Devdutt Padikkal's injury replacement.

Mo Bobat, RCB's director of cricket, remarked that Mayank Agarwal was the team management's obvious choice as Devdutt Padikkal's injury replacement for the remainder of the season.

He emphasized that RCB were in search of an experienced player to replace Padikkal, who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Bobat was quoted as saying by RCB's official website:

"We all wish him well. In terms of replacing him, Mayank was an obvious choice for us. Like all teams, whenever you get injuries, you start looking through the list of available options but you're trying to work out what it is that you need. What we needed was somebody to deliver the sort of impact that Dev delivered. But we were definitely after a calm head, someone with some experience. It helps that he’s someone that’s been there and done it. As we move to the pressure games, we think that experience will be really helpful for him."

Mayank Agarwal has featured in 127 matches in his IPL career. He has 2661 runs to his name, including one century and 13 fifties.

