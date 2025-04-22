Is Mayank Yadav playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Mayank Yadav has been included as an impact substitute in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) squad for their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 22. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is hosting the LSG vs DC contest.

Notably, Yadav was undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru due to a lumbar stress injury. He joined the LSG camp ahead of their fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

The speedster was included as an Impact Player against RR, but wasn't brought on, with Ayush Badoni receiving a chance after the side's disappointing start with the bat.

Yadav had reportedly recovered from his back injury ahead of the season, but kicked his toe on the bed, resulting in the infection. The blow delayed his return to the LSG squad in the T20 league.

LSG Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Mayank Yadav made a strong statement in just 4 games in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav shot to fame in the IPL 2024 edition for the Lucknow-based franchise. In his debut IPL game against Punjab Kings, Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3/27 off four overs.

The right-arm pacer again bagged the award for his sensational performance of 3/14 off four overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the same fixture, he clocked the fastest-ever speed of 156.7 kmph in the IPL.

Yadav scalped seven wickets in four games before being ruled out of the season due to a side strain. His short IPL stint helped him get a national call-up, where he picked up four wickets in three T20Is against Bangladesh. He picked up an injury again and hasn't played any competitive cricket since October 2024.

Nevertheless, Yadav was retained by the Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

