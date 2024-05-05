Is Mayank Yadav playing today's LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

Mayank Yadav will not feature in the Lucknow Super Giants' game against the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 game on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

During the toss, KL Rahul confirmed that right-arm pacer, Yash Thakur will replace Mayank Yadav in the line-up.

In the last game, Mayank Yadav returned after a 23-day hiatus against the Mumbai Indians. However, he could bowl only 3.1 overs, conceding 31 runs and taking a solitary wicket.

Yadav was on the sidelines after an abdominal soreness, and was also rested for a few games to manage his workload. However, he has now sustained a tear in the same area, and is unlikely to feature in the IPL 2024.

Here's what LSG head coach Justin Langer told reporters about the availability of Yadav for the remainder of the tournament:

"No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the playoffs, but I'm a realist as well. It'll be probably difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament."

The comments certainly hinted that the youngster will not likely be featuring in the playoffs, if LSG is able to earn a qualification.

Mayank Yadav's LSG up against a tough challenge of KKR

The Lucknow Super Giants are clashing against the Kolkata Knight Riders for cementing their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Currently, LSG are fourth in the points table with six victories in 10 league matches, while KKR are second with seven wins in 10 appearances.

LSG secured a four-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians in their last game. They chased down the target of 145 in the last over, riding on well-compliled knock of Marcus Stoinis (62 off 45).

Meanwhile, KKR prevailed over Mumbai by 24 runs in their recent outing. Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 44) top-scored for them to score 169 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, Mumbai were bundled out for 145, with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets.

It will be interesting to see which team wins this game and solidify their claim for the top-two spots in the points table.

