Is Mayank Yadav playing today's LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match?

Mayank Yadav is set to feature for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 30).

According to LSG skipper KL Rahul, Yadav has been raring to go over the past few days after recovering from abdominal soreness. The right-arm pacer had been on the sidelines since playing against Gujarat Titans on April 7.

Here's what Rahul said at the toss:

"Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury."

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowling coach Albie Morkel had provided a positive update on the eve of the LSG-MI game. The youngster did not feature for LSG in his bid to manage his workload but now is ready to help the team's cause.

"Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow," Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

Mayank Yadav has impressed the cricket fraternity in only two appearances

The right-arm speedster made his IPL debut for LSG on March 30 against Punjab Kings. Mayank Yadav made an impression straightaway, finishing with figures of 3/27 in four overs and helping Lucknow Super Giants secure a 21-run victory.

In his next appearance, Yadav was sensational to finish with 3/14 in four overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In this game, he clocked a speed of 156.7kph, which took the cricket fraternity by storm.

Moreover, the clip of him breaching the defense of Cameron Green with a thunderbolt went viral as well.

It will be interesting to see how Yadav performs against Mumbai Indians and help LSG solidify their claim for a playoff spot.

