Is Mohammad Shami playing today's SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Mohammad Shami doesn’t feature in the playing XI for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last IPL 2025 league game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. The pacer spearhead, however, has been included in the substitutes list alongside Harsh Dubey, who played the last game for the Orange Army.
Bought for INR 10 crore, Mohammad Shami looked clueless with the ball in IPL 2025, managing just six scalps in nine games at an economy rate of 11.23. His last appearance for SRH came against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 2. The 34-year-old returned wicketless in that match.
Shami was also not picked for the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The selectors cited injury concerns behind his absence from the 18-member squad for the UK tour. BCCI's Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said:
"He’s had a little bit of a setback over the past week, got some MRIs done. Wasn’t going to be able to play five Tests. Don’t think his workload is where he needs to be. Medical guys told he’ll be ruled out. We were hoping he’ll play some part, but if he’s not fit, we’d rather pick guys fit and available rather than waiting.”
SRH opt to bat against KKR in the IPL 2025 match
SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat against KKR in their IPL 2025 match. At the toss, the Aussie all-rounder said (via Cricbuzz):
“Will bat first, looks like a good wicket.”
The two teams have fielded the same side for their last games this season.
It’s worth mentioning that both SRH and KKR have crashed out of the tournament. Interestingly, they were the finalist last season. The two teams have 11 and 12 points, respectively, in 13 games.
SRH beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last fixture. The Pat Cummins-led side would be keen to continue their winning momentum.
Meanwhile, KKR’s last game against RCB was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru. They lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets in their previous completed match. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane and company will be keen to finish the season on a winning note.
