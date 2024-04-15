Is Mohammed Siraj playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match? 

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's name was missing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI for their IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

RCB made two changes to their lineup as they look to end their four-match losing streak in the season.

Speaking at the toss, Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis stated that Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal have replaced Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Du Plessis won the toss for RCB and elected to field first against SRH. He said at the toss:

"We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in."

It is worth mentioning that while Siraj didn't find a place in the playing XI, his name features in the impact substitute list alongside Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh and Anuj Rawat.

Mohammed Siraj has failed to live up to the RCB fans' expectations in IPL 2024

Mohammed Siraj was expected to be RCB's pace bowling spearhead in IPL 2024. However, the talented seamer has struggled for form this season, failing to make a significant impact in the team's initial encounters.

Siraj has claimed just four wickets from six outings at an ordinary economy rate of 10.40. He conceded 37 runs from three overs and remained wicketless in RCB's previous contest against Mumbai, where they suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

With just one victory from their first six matches, RCB are languishing at the bottom spot in the points table and are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. Their net run rate currently stands at -1.124.

