Is Nuwan Thushara playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Nuwan Thushara was omitted from the playing XI for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The Sri Lankan was replaced by Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.

Additionally, Thushara was also not a part of the Impact Players list on Thursday. He made his IPL 2025 debut in RCB's last league phase match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

The 30-year-old was one of the best RCB bowlers on show, claiming figures of 1/26 in four overs, even with the aggressive batting by the LSG batters on a good batting surface.

The inclusion of Hazlewood in place of Thushara was the only change in the RCB playing XI as they aim to win the match and progress through to the final.

RCB opt to bowl in Qualifier 1 against PBKS in Mullanpur

RCB welcomed back Rajat Patidar as captain for Qualifier 1 against PBKS. He won the toss and elected to field first. Patidar felt that the pitch was hard and he and his bowlers would look to make the most of the grass covering on the surface.

"Wicket looks very hard, decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 percent in the last game, Jitesh Salt and Kohli they were tremendous," Patidar said at the toss on Thursday (via Cricbuzz).

RCB finished in second spot on the points table after a thrilling six-wicket win over LSG in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. It was the first time since 2016 that the franchise had secured the top-two spot on the points table.

A win for either side will help them progress through to the final on Tuesday, June 3. A loss would mean they face the winner of the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1.

