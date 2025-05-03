Is Phil Salt playing today's RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are without the services of aggressive opener Phil Salt for the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Salt missed RCB's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27 as he was unwell. In the England keeper-batter's absence, Jacob Bethell opened the innings with Virat Kohli against DC and was dismissed for 12.

Speaking on the eve of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash, Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal told the media that he was not sure about Salt's fitness status for the match. He commented (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"To be honest, he's been in touch with the medical team. I'm not really privy to what has gone on in terms of the conversations, but hopefully he'll be back soon."

At the toss for the RCB vs CSK match, Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that they had only made one change to their side from last game - Lungi Ngidi coming in for Josh Hazlewood.

RCB are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table, with 14 points from 10 matches. A win against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will move them back to the top of the points table. Patidar and co. have been in incredible form of late, winning four of their last five matches.

Phil Salt's performance in IPL 2025

Salt has done a decent job for RCB with the bat in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has notched up 239 runs at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 168.30, with two half-centuries. The 28-year-old has formed a good opening pair with Virat Kohli for the Bengaluru franchise, complementing each other.

The England batter began his IPL 2025 campaign with a smashing 56 off 31 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener at the iconic Eden Gardens. He added 95 with Kohli (59* off 36) in 8.3 overs. Salt also hammered 65 off 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. In his last three knocks, though, the opener has registered disappointing scores of 4,1 and 26.

