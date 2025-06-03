Is Phil Salt playing today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt is a part of the team's playing XI for their big final clash against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who was asked to bat first, confirmed the same during the toss.

Phil Salt has enjoyed a fine run this season with his new franchise. Opening the innings alongside Virat Kohli, the duo have put together 547 runs in 12 innings, with their best being a 95-run stand against Kolkata Knight Riders at the start of the tournament.

Reports had emerged that Phil Salt could miss RCB's final due to the birth of his child, with some claiming he was back in England. However, Patidar confirmed they were going in with the same team as Qualifier 1, meaning Salt will feature.

The Englishman will be featuring in his first-ever IPL final. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders last season but had to skip the playoffs to link up with England in preparation for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

How has Phil Salt fared for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025?

Featuring in 12 games for the Bengaluru-based outfit this season, Salt has scored 387 runs at an average of 35.18. He has also scored four half-centuries, with his knock of 65 runs in 33 balls against the Rajasthan Royals also helping him win a Player of the Match honor.

The 28-year-old will be looking to win his second consecutive IPL title. This will also be Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fourth IPL final since the inception of the league (2009, 2011 and 2016).

