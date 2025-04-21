Is Quinton de Kock playing today's KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match? 

Experienced wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has been left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The South African international was struggling for form in recent games as the defending champions decided to pull the plug at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

Quinton de Kock was preferred as the first-choice wicket-keeper at the start of his season, due to his flair and experience. He justified the franchise's call with a sublime unbeaten 97 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati in the early stages of the campaign.

But, since then, he has recorded only 52 runs in five innings, three of which have been single-digit scores. He was dismissed for just two runs in KKR's botched run chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, leading to his way out of the playing XI.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Quinton de Kock is one of the two changes to the playing XI for the clash against GT.

"This format is about staying in the moment, not too worried about the middle. Five, six seven is a bit tricky batting position. When it comes off it looks great. Gurbaz and Moeen Ali comes in," Rahane said at the toss after opting to bowl first.

Quinton de Kock was struggling for runs ahead of the IPL 2025 season as well. He did not come into the tournament in the greatest of form, scoring only 159 runs in 10 matches in a dismal season for the Durban's Super Giants in the SA 20 2025 season.

Quinton de Kock's replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz plas his first match in IPL 2025

The Afghanistan wicket-keeper has spent considerable time on the sidelines across the last two seasons, earlier kept out by Phil Salt, and now by Quinton de Kock. Despite decent numbers in the IPL, Gurbaz had to wait for his chance.

At the time of writing, GT are placed at 12-0 after two overs as Ajinkya Rahane introduced spin in the early stages with the new ball.

