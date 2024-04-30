Is Quinton de Kock playing today's LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match?

Quinton de Kock has been left out of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (April 30).

The decision comes as De Kock departed for a duck and eight runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively, in his last two matches.

The left-hander, though, has amassed 236 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 136.41, including three half-centuries this season so far. Ashton Turner replaced De Kock in the XI.

At the toss, LSG captain KL Rahul said:

"Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury."

Other changes in LSG were Naveen-ul-Haq and Mayank Yadav replacing Matt Henry and Yash Thakur in the XI.

LSG opt to bowl against MI in IPL 2024 match

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in IPL on Tuesday. He said:

"We will bowl first. [The] wicket looks good, want to put their batters under pressure and look to chase it. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show."

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led MI made a solitary change as Gerald Coetzee replaced Luke Wood, who finished with figures of 1/68 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in his last game, in the playing XI.

For the unversed, LSG are currently placed fifth in the points table with five wins in nine matches. They will look to return to winning ways after losing to RR by seven wickets in their last game.

On the other hand, MI are ninth with three wins in nine matches. They are coming on the back of consecutive losses against RR and DC, respectively.

