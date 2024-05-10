Is Rachin Ravindra playing today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has returned to the playing XI for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) after a considerable absence from the proceedings in recent times. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

The New Zealand international had got into the playing XI right away in IPL 2024 at the top of the order due to Devon Conway's injury. Ravindra made a promising start to his IPL career, scoring brisk cameos, but a string of poor outings saw him out of the side, and Ajinkya Rahane being slotted at the top alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ravindra went past the 20-run mark only once after the first couple of games, and he recorded a golden duck in his last appearance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.

However, with Rahane also not faring well as an opener, CSK have opted to make the change ahead of the final set of matches in the league stage.

"Pretty much relaxed. IPL is a tournament where you tend to lose 4-5-6 games, sometimes seven. You have to back everyone in the group and make sure they are in a good headspace. Definitely happy with how things have gone on till now. We have Rachin coming in for Gleeson," CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss.

Gaikwad ended his woeful run with the coin to win the toss in Ahmedabad and chose to bowl first in the crucial encounter.

Rachin Ravindra was on song the last time CSK faced GT

The opening batter set the tempo for CSK in the reverse fixture against GT in Chennai. He scored a quickfire 46 runs off 20 deliveries, before being dismissed in an unlucky fashion. It remains his highest score in the competition so far.

Overall, Rachin Ravindra has scored 133 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 164 in IPL 2024. Furthermore, the left-handed batter has fond memories at the venue as well. It was at the Narendra Modi Stadium where he made his ODI World Cup debut, which was the opening match of the 2023 edition.

He had scored a brilliant 123 runs off 96 deliveries as the Blackcaps chased down 283 runs in 37 overs with nine wickets to spare.

