Is it raining in Ahmedabad now? Latest weather update on reserve day of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2023 final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was originally scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

However, the closing ceremony as well as the toss were delayed due to heavy rain in the city. The match was later shifted to the reserve day and will now take place at the same venue on Monday, May 29.

The latest weather update for the IPL 2023 comes as wonderful news for fans, as it is not raining in Ahmedabad currently. While there is a cloud cover, no rain has been reported in the past few hours in the city.

The weather looks fine in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2023 finals

Furthermore, according to accuweather.com, rain is likely to stay away during the game time. In that case, an uninterrupted contest could be on the cards. Although, there are chances that there could be some thunderstorms later in the day.

What happens if the reserve day of IPL 2023 is also washed out?

The summit clash featuring defending champions GT and four-time champions CSK is set to kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) on Monday. However, there is a slight possibility that rain could cause an interruption on this occasion as well.

According to the rules, if even a Super Over (one-over eliminator) is not possible due to rain, Gujarat will be awarded the trophy, by virtue of finishing one place above Chennai in the points table after the league stage.

Gujarat finished at the top in the league stage, while Chennai Super Kings finished second.



Gujarat Titans will be crowned IPL 2023 Champions if the reserve day (29th May) also gets washed out due rain. Gujarat finished at the top in the league stage, while Chennai Super Kings finished second.

With 20 points to their name, Hardik Pandya and Co. finished as table-toppers after the IPL 2023 league stage. CSK, on the other hand, grabbed second place in the standings with 17 points in their kitty.

The cut-off time for a full 20-over game is 9:35 PM (IST). There will be a reduction in overs if the match starts after the aforementioned time.

Squads for IPL 2023 final

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

