Is Ravi Bishnoi playing today’s PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi failed to make it to the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Akash Singh has replaced him in the lineup. However, Bishnoi found a place among the five substitutes, which included Mitchell Marsh.

Bishnoi has been benched following his poor outings in his last three games, managing just one wicket. The 24-year-old, though, has bagged nine wickets in 10 innings, but at an economy rate of 10.41. The Super Giants retained him for INR 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

On the other hand, Akash Singh has picked up five wickets in seven IPL matches at an economy rate of 9.86. Overall, Rajasthan’s medium pacer has 16 scalps in 20 T20s.

LSG elect to bowl against PBKS in IPL 2025 match

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab in the first game at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium. Justifying the decision, the wicketkeeper-batter said (via Cricbuzz):

“We will bowl first. We feel it is a bowling first. We don't know how it is going to play. Looks like, it will stop a bit. Little loose on the top. Still, a good wicket. It is going to be a good match. Bowling first we will have the advantage and see how the game unfolds and that's the kinda of advantage we were looking to have.”

With five wins in 10 games, LSG are sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. They lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs in their last outing. The Super Giants will be keen to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Punjab have six victories in 10 matches, including a rain-abandoned game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where they had to share one point apiece. They are placed fourth in the points table. They beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their last game. A couple of wins in their remaining four games would ensure them a place in the playoffs.

