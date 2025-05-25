Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the GT vs CSK contest.

Ad

Deepak Hooda has replaced Ashwin in CSK's XI for this clash. Nevertheless, the veteran spinner finds himself on the list of impact subs. However, it is unlikely that he will be brought on with Matheesha Pathirana expected to enter as the impact sub in the second innings when CSK bowl.

Ashwin has been far from his former self this season. He has picked up seven wickets in nine games, and bowled at an economy of 9.42. Although Ashwin took two wickets in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, he conceded 41 off his four overs.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction last year, which he failed to justify in this edition.

CSK Playing XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni ( c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently praised Shubman Gill for his leadership

During a recent interaction on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ravichandran Ashwin praised Shubman Gill for his success as a captain with the Gujarat Titans. He felt that if the Titans were able to qualify for the playoffs, it would infuse confidence into Gill ahead of the England Tests.

Ad

While discussing India's Test captaincy choices, Ashwin said (via India Today):

“I hope Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL playoffs. If Shubman Gill gains honor there, it might make his transition to leadership easier. But captaincy, especially in Tests, is not about one good season. A leader should know what’s happening in first-class cricket too."

Notably, Shubman Gill has been named as India's Test captain for the five-match Test series against England, beginning on June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More