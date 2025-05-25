Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the GT vs CSK contest.
Deepak Hooda has replaced Ashwin in CSK's XI for this clash. Nevertheless, the veteran spinner finds himself on the list of impact subs. However, it is unlikely that he will be brought on with Matheesha Pathirana expected to enter as the impact sub in the second innings when CSK bowl.
Ashwin has been far from his former self this season. He has picked up seven wickets in nine games, and bowled at an economy of 9.42. Although Ashwin took two wickets in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, he conceded 41 off his four overs.
Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction last year, which he failed to justify in this edition.
CSK Playing XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni ( c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ravichandran Ashwin recently praised Shubman Gill for his leadership
During a recent interaction on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ravichandran Ashwin praised Shubman Gill for his success as a captain with the Gujarat Titans. He felt that if the Titans were able to qualify for the playoffs, it would infuse confidence into Gill ahead of the England Tests.
While discussing India's Test captaincy choices, Ashwin said (via India Today):
“I hope Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL playoffs. If Shubman Gill gains honor there, it might make his transition to leadership easier. But captaincy, especially in Tests, is not about one good season. A leader should know what’s happening in first-class cricket too."
Notably, Shubman Gill has been named as India's Test captain for the five-match Test series against England, beginning on June 20.
