Is there a reserve day for today’s KKR vs SRH final match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. KKR booked their place in the summit clash by getting the better of SRH by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. Hyderabad hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 at Chepauk to confirm their berth in the final.

Kolkata were absolutely dominant in Qualifier 1 against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, they held a strong SRH batting line-up to 159 and then chased down the target in 13.4 overs. Hyderabad were also clinical against Rajasthan in Qualifier 2. They posted 175-9 on the board and then held RR to 139-7.

Rain on Saturday interrupted KKR's final practice session ahead of the summit clash in Chepauk. The players had to head back indoors just as they were warming up. In case fans are wondering whether there is a reserve day for the IPL 2024 final, the answer is yes. All possible efforts, however, would be made to finish the match on Sunday itself.

As per the match playing conditions for IPL 2024, extra time of up to 120 minutes has been allotted for all playoff matches in case of a delayed start due to any reason.

Clause 13.7.3 (Extra Time) of the playing conditions states that in case of a delayed start in an IPL 2024 playoffs contest, the allocation of 120 minutes will be used up first. Then, if needed, the time allotted for ‘time outs’ can be utilized followed by the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

The rule elaborates that if an IPL 2024 playoff match cannot be completed even after using up extra time, the reserve day would come into effect (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed). In case the match is completely washed out, the game will be moved to the reserve day.

What happens if the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final match cannot be completed?

IPL 2024's Match Playing conditions explain that if a playoff match cannot be completed even on the reserve day due to weather or any other reason, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played to determine the winner.

In case even the Super Over/ Super Overs cannot be held due to rain or some other reasons, the winner of the match will be decided on the basis of who finished higher in the IPL 2024 points table after the league stage.

In reference to the IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders will be declared winners of this year's edition since they topped the league stage of the competition. As for SunRisers Hyderabad, they finished second in the points table.

