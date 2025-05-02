Is Travis Head playing today's GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Travis Head isn't a part of the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. He is, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, and Wiaan Mulder.

This is the second consective match where Head has been part of the Impact Players list, after not featuring in SRH's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Head was used as an Impact Player in the match against CSK and made 19 runs in the second innings. He has had a mixed time with the bat in IPL 2025, having made only two 50+ scores in the tournament so far.

Head has fallen thrice for a single-digit score in IPL 2025 and was dismissed for a duck in SRH's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on April 23. His highest score in IPL 2025 came in SRH's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals, where he made 67 off 31 balls. The 2024 IPL runners-up did not make any changes to the team that defeated CSK on April 25.

SRH in must-win territory against GT in Ahmedabad

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first. He wasn't sure about how the pitch would behave and admitted that chasing could be a better option at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We will have a bowl. You never really what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully the trend continues here as well. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. Last couple of games, we have done better. Same team," Cummins said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

SRH come into the match at ninth place on the points table. A win for GT could propel them to the top of the points table.

