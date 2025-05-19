Is Travis Head playing today's LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Travis Head is not playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will be hosting the LSG vs SRH contest on Monday, May 19.

Ahead of the game, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori informed the reporters that Head tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia before arriving to India. Vettori hoped the southpaw would be available for the side's final game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25. He said (via CNBC TV18):

"He had COVID-19, and unfortunately, he couldn't travel. We're hopeful of having him back for the next game once he's fully recovered and cleared to join the squad."

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins confirmed during the toss that Head was in the hotel. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, he said:

"We want to know what we are chasing. Never know what the wicket will do. We haven't played to our potential and want to reach that. A few injuries gives a few chances to the new guys. We have some unfinished business. The team has been great, but we haven't fired. Head is in his hotel room. Unadkat is on a personal leave. Taide and Harsh Dubey come in."

SRH playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

How has Travis Head performed in IPL 2025?

Travis Head made a terrific start to his IPL 2025 campaign with a 31-ball 67-run knock against Rajasthan Royals. His contributions helped the side post their second-highest total of 286 in the tournament's history.

However, Head displayed some inconsistency in the following games. Apart from his match-winning knock of 66 off 37 against Punjab Kings, the Australian batter couldn't leave enough impact in this season.

Travis Head has so far amassed 281 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.10 and a strike rate of 156.11.

