Is Will O’Rourke playing today's LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke is making his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 19. The 23-year-old was drafted into the LSG squad as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who was ruled out of the season due to a back injury.
O’Rourke has played 38 T20 matches since debuting in 2022. He has taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80. The pacer's last T20 match came for New Zealand against Pakistan in Wellington in March 2025.
LSG in must-win territory to make Playoffs cut
With three teams already qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs, the fight for the fourth spot is between Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). LSG need to win on Monday to keep their chances alive.
Captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss that the side was taking it one match at a time and putting a lot of pressure on themselves.
"We are looking at one match at a time and not put undue pressure on ourselves. I feel as a team we have regrouped well and we are in a good space as a team," Pant said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, said that the 2024 runners-up had not played to their potential in IPL 2025.
"We haven't played to our potential, so trying to hit our potential, we also had a few injuries. The team has been great, they have been honest that they haven't been at their best but we have a great bunch of guys," Cummins said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
Along with SRH, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are also out of contention to make it to the IPL 2025 Playoffs.
