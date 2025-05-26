Is Yuzvendra Chahal playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 26, 2025 19:06 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are without the services of lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for today's crucial IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chahal missed PBKS' previous match as well, which was played against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on May 24.

Ad

As per PBKS' spin coach Sunil Joshi, Chahal missed the team's previous match due to a small niggle. However, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the leg spinner is suffering from a wrist injury due to which he is currently out of action. The franchise is, however, optimistic of the bowler being available for the playoffs.

In Chahal's absence, Punjab went down to Delhi by six wickets in their previous match in Jaipur as they failed to defend a total of 206. Their bowling struggled as Arshdeep Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai went wicketless, while Marco Jansen and Praveen Dubey proved expensive. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar (2-41) was the only bowler who could make some kind of an impact.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The PBKS vs MI clash in Jaipur on Monday is extremely crucial in the context of the top two race. The winner of the match will be confirmed of a place in the two top and play Qualifier 1, while the loser will have to feature in the Eliminator. Punjab are currently second in the points table, with 17 points from 13 matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, are fourth, with 16 points from 13 games.

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal's stats in IPL 2025

Chahal has played 12 matches in IPL 2025 and has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 25.28 and an economy rate of 9.56. The 34-year-old has two four-fers to his credit in the tournament.

The Punjab leg-spinner picked up 4-28 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on April 15. He was named Player of the Match as Punjab defended a total of 111, cleaning up the opposition for 95 in 15.1 overs.

Ad
Ad

The seasoned cricketer also shone with figures of 4-32 in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 30. He claimed four wickets in one over, which included a hat-trick, his second in the IPL. Thanks to Chahal's heroics, Punjab won the match by four wickets.

The Haryana cricketer is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL. In 172 matches (170 innings), he has picked up 219 wickets at an average of 22.63 and an economy rate of 7.94, with eight four-fers and one five-fer.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications