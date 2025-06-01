Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for the team's IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, June 1. The knockout match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chahal missed PBKS's last three matches, including the Qualifier 1 clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, much to the delight of Punjab fans, the crafty spinner will be seen in action in the must-win encounter against Hardik Pandya and Co.
The 34-year-old was roped in by the PBKS for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The deal made him the most expensive spinner in the league's history.
Chahal has picked up 14 wickets across 11 innings at an economy rate of 9.56 in IPL 2025. He claimed a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league stage.
Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Harpreet Brar in PBKS playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match vs MI
The PBKS are coming into the Qualifier 2 following an eight-wicket defeat to RCB in the Qualifier 1. MI, on the other hand, clinched a 20-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for PBKS and chose to field first in Qualifier 2. Speaking at the toss, he announced that Yuzvendra Chahal was back in the lineup.
Here are the playing XIs for the fixture:
MI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley.
Impact subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.
PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar.
The winner of Qualifier 2 will compete with RCB in the IPL 2025 final. The summit clash will take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.
