Ishan Kishan holes out to deep backward square leg to leave SunRisers reeling in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Ishan Kishan continued his flop show with the bat for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6. The left-handed batter departed for just 17 runs off 14 balls, holing out to Ishant Sharma at deep backward square leg, to leave the hosts reeling at 50/3 after 7.2 overs.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of SRH’s innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short delivery that hurried the batter. Kishan wasn’t in control as he attempted a pull shot, only to miscue it towards the deep backward square leg. Ishant Sharma charged in from deep to complete the catch.

Ishan Kishan has been dismal with the bat following his 106 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening game. The left-hander has managed 0, 2, 2, and 17 (today) in his last four innings this season. The SunRisers had splurged INR 11.25 crore to buy him at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna continued to deliver with the ball for GT after bagging three wickets in the first three matches for the franchise.

SRH’s top 3 crumble again in IPL 2025

Like Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma have been dismal with the bat in IPL 2025. Abhishek, in particular, has only managed 51 runs in five innings. The southpaw perished for 18 off 16 in the match. Meanwhile, Head failed in his third consecutive innings after returning with scores of 22 and 4 in his previous two games. He, however, scored 67 and 47 in his first two outings.

Overall, the trio are indirectly responsible for SRH’s hat-trick of losses in their first four games of IPL 2025.

At the time of writing, SRH were 105/5 after 15.1 overs, with Aniket Verma and Kamindu Mendis at the crease. Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore have been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets apiece so far. Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen perished for 31 (34) and 27 (19), respectively.

Follow the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

