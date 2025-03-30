Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy perish in the same over after attempting big shots off Mitchell Starc in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy perished in the same over bowled by Mitchell Starc in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Both players tried to take on the bowler to maximise the powerplay, but were caught in their attempt at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

SRH's fiery start in the first over was dampened after Abhishek Sharma was run out tamely. Starc began his second over with a shortish delivery well outside the off-stump. Ishan Kishan could not resist the temptation and slashed hard at the opportunity, only to find the fielder at deep third-man perfectly.

The left-handed batter departed after scoring just two runs off five deliveries. While he began his SRH career with a brilliant ton against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), it was followed by a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The pressure mounted on SRH as Starc struck just a couple of deliveries later. Nitish Kumar Reddy, coming in at No.4, went for a huge heave early on against a cutter. The right-handed batter completely miscued the shot and only managed to get elevation and no distance. The fielder at mid-on, Axar Patel, took a comfortable catch to reduce SRH to 25/3 after three overs.

Have a look at the two early wickets right here.

It is worth noting that SRH's top-order had self-imploded in the loss against LSG at home, where they collapsed to 15/2 in the third over.

Mitchell Starc struck again to dismiss Travis Head in his third over to leave SRH in deep trouble

Travis Head won the first round of the battle against his nemesis, Mitchell Starc, with a couple of boundaries against the new ball. However, the left-arm pacer made a resounding comeback by taking the key wicket in the third over of his spell in the powerplay.

The pace spearhead struck off the first ball of his over yet again, as Head tried to guide a shortish wide delivery over point. But he could only feather it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

As of writing, SRH are placed at 50/4 after five overs, with Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen trying to rebuild the innings.

