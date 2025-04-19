Ishant Sharma has an angry exchange with Ashutosh Sharma after caught-behind appeal is turned down during GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ishant Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma were involved in a heated verbal altercation during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 19th over when a rising delivery from Sharma struck Ashutosh on his shoulder and was caught by Jos Buttler. The Titans went up in appeal for a caught-behind dismissal, but the umpire turned it down.

Sharma was not amused by the decision and pointed a finger at Ashutosh, who indicated that the ball had hit his shoulder and gone to Buttler.

Watch the incident here:

Soon after bowling the delivery, Sharma walked off the field, with figures of 1 for 19 in three overs. Ashutosh was dismissed in the last over of the innings, caught at long-on by substitute fielder Mahipal Lomror off the bowling of R Sai Kishore for 37 off 19 balls.

All-round batting effort takes DC to 203 for 8 in 20 overs

Earlier, an all-round batting performance led by captain Axar Patel's 39 runs off 32 balls helped DC get to 203 for 8 after 20 overs. Ashutosh Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer in the innings. Karun Nair, who was promoted to open the innings, and KL Rahul contributed 31 and 28, respectively.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the GT bowlers, claiming figures of 4 for 41 in his four overs. He said that GT had restricted DC to a "decent score" in good batting conditions.

"The wicket was nice to bat on. The pace of the wicket was very easy for the batter to get used to. Was tough for us to turn up as bowlers. Fielding didn't really help in those conditions. We have restricted them to a decent score. Looking to hit the length. Tried to use the pitch a little more. Worked out for me today. Anything in length was going for runs. Backed my yorker today and it came out well," Krishna said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, GT were 29 for 1 in three overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler at the crease.

