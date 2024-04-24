"Ishwar aapko achhi sehat aur khushali hamesha de"- Special wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 51

Cricket fraternity members from across the globe sent warm wishes to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 51 today (April 24). After a storied international career of 24 years, the Mumbaikar retired in 2013. He played his final Test match against West Indies at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium.

Wishes poured in on X today on the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday. His former Indian opening mate, Virender Sehwag, led the way with an X post, and soon couple of other cricket fraternity members joined in. Here are some of them:

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle also joined his peers in wishing Sachin on his 51st birthday.

"Happy birthday to the great master blaster @sachin_rt wish you many more," he wrote.

Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan also wished Sachin on the special day by writing:

"You’ve always been such an inspiration on field and there’s so much more to learn from you when we meet off the field. A very Happy Birthday to you @sachin_rt sir, may god always bless you."

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa also sent birthday wishes to Tendulkar through X.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji Sending lots of love your way. Have a fantastic day and year!!," he wrote.

Dinesh Karthik also wished his former Indian teammate with a special message.

"We won't even be able to count how many players started playing cricket after watching him play. Happiest birthday to the Master of the game we love!," he wrote.

A look at Sachin Tendulkar's record in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar ended with a record 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, scoring them at a phenomenal average of 53.78. He also hit 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in top-tier red-ball cricket.

In 463 ODIs, Sachin amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. The iconic cricketer's only T20I appearance for India came in 2006 against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he scored 10 (12).

