"Iss saal hum wo purani RCB nahi hai, ab humko chahiye full izzat"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB edge out UP Warriorz in a cliffhanger in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on a positive note. They secured a two-run win against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Saturday (February 24) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The WPL continued to entertain the fans for the second night in a row as both the games went down the wire so far. Fans on social media enjoyed the second match of WPL between UPW and RCB on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

RCB vs UPW: Sobhana Asha and Richa Ghosh star for the hosts in the thrilling contest

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Richa Ghosh (62) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53) hit enterprising half-centuries to help RCB reach a decent total of 157/6 in 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two wickets for UPW.

UP Warriorz then looked down and out in the chase after being reduced to 49/3 in 8.3 overs. Grace Harris (38) and Shweta Sehrawat (31) resurrected their innings with a counter-attacking partnership of 77 (46), bringing their side right back into the game.

Sobhana Asha (5/22) spun a web around the batters with her masterful leg spin. They scalped wickets at crucial junctures to help RCB edge out with a narrow victory.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"We got ourselves back in the game and then lost our way. Credit goes to Molienux for bowling beautifully. A lot to be honest. I think the differing level of experience is what we are learning at this stage. Getting ourselves over the finish line is what we have to work on. There is but a lot of positives to take out."

She added:

"We have had our backs to the wall. It didn't look we could take it down to the wire. In T20 cricket you win some you lose some. The message to the girls will be to come back stronger in two days. They have come in nice and early and put in the hard yards in the fielding. Proud of their effort to be honest.

"Vrinda is very exciting. I thought she was outstanding tonight. They will learn from this and get better as the tournament progresses."

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will square off in the third match of WPL on Sunday (February 25) at the same venue.

